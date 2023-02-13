Michigan State University shooting | East Lansing activities canceled after multiple hurt

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing police are responding to shots fired on the Michigan State University campus Monday evening. Officials say there are multiple victims injured.
Police say the suspect is described as a short male with a mask, possibly Black.
This incident happened around 8:18 p.m. inside Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus.
Police are on the scene, and MSU Police and Public Safety say the suspect is on foot.
Everyone is being asked to find shelter immediately, and to stay away from windows.
MSU has put out an alert that says: Run, Hide, Fight.
"Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option," officials said.
Police also responded to another incident at the IM East Fitness Center, which they say has now been resolved.
Victims are being transported to Sparrow Hospital near campus. Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union and Berkey Hall have all been cleared.
All campus activities are canceled for 48 hours, including sports, classes and other events. Students and staff are not supposed to return to campus tomorrow.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement on Twitter:
Sen. Debbie Stabenow also said she's aware of the situation:
Sen. Gary Peters called the situation "horrifying."
A press conference is planned for 11 p.m. on campus.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
