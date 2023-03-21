$10K reward offered for info in murder of brothers killed traveling through Arizona

Brothers Matthew and Philip Reagan were traveling from Ohio to California when they were murdered in Arizona in March 2020.

APACHE COUNTY, Ariz. — The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murders of two brothers who were killed in Apache County while visiting Arizona three years ago.

The FBI said the bodies of Matthew and Philip Reagan were found on March 21, 2020 in Sawmill, Arizona on the Navajo Nation Indian Reservation.

The men were traveling cross-country from Ohio to California and were passing through the area when they were killed.

When 12News spoke to the family in March 2022, they said Philip, 29, had gotten a job in California.

The family said the brothers were sightseeing in the area when their car got stuck in the mud. It appears the men began walking along the side of the road when they crossed paths with their killer.

Matthew, 39, was a father and left behind five children, according to the family.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI’s Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999.

