'Don't stop, keep moving': Expert weighs in on what people should do during shootings

In two separate incidents a day apart, large crowds in the Valley ran and ducked for cover when multiple gunshots rang out.

PHOENIX — It's a terrifying situation that no one wants to consider, but experts say people need to.

On Saturday night, people ran and screamed at the Arizona State Fair. Phoenix police said officers working the fair heard gunshots in the area. Witnesses told officers they saw the alleged shooters take off in a car shortly after the reported shooting.

The day before on Friday, a Phoenix High School Football game ended early when shots were reported nearby. Cell phone video taken during the scary situation at Carl Hayden High School near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street shows students and families lying in the field and in the stands.

It is rare for someone to find themselves in this frightening situation, but David Bravo, an Emergency Response specialist said it's a scenario people need to be prepared for.

He discussed the saying that is usually brought up when these situations happen: Run, Hide, and Fight. However, Bravo said it's more than that. "I don't want to just run, I want to have a plan," he said. "Where am I running?"

He said people must devise a plan of action before arriving at the public event. Knowing where exits are and where to meet up if you get separated from your family or group. "You don't want to be making decisions on what to do at that moment," Bravo said.

12News asked Bravo about the incident at the State Fair. People were seen running toward exits in large groups.

Bravo said to avoid getting stuck in the middle of the crowd. He's seen incidents where people have been trampled by doing this. Instead, he said to stick to the edges of the crowd.

"So what I want to do is, get out of that mob and get someplace where I know I have hopefully cover," Bravo said. Adding once again that you have to keep moving. Don't stay in one place too long unless you are completely safe or it's your only choice.

When asked about staying in a place like what was seen during the football game, "You laying down on a field, it's not going to make you a harder target to hit,” Bravo said. "Moving is going to give you a far better advantage and make you a harder target."

