Report shows three missed opportunities to slow Uvalde school shooter

The ALERRT Center at Texas State University released its after-action report on Wednesday.

UVALDE, Texas — A new report from the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center at Texas State University shows that law enforcement responding to the Uvalde school shooting on May 24 had three missed chances to slow the gunman before the fatal shooting that resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two adults.

According to the report, a Uvalde officer armed with a rifle sighted in to shoot the 18-year-old gunman before he entered the school but instead waited for permission from a supervisor. The report states that the officer turned to the supervisor "to get confirmation" about shooting the suspect and that when he turned back to the shooter, he had missed his chance – the gunman was already inside the building.

Two other key issues mentioned in the report involved the school's doors not being locked and one of the first responding officers driving at a high rate of speed through the school's parking lot, causing the officer not to notice the gunman who was in the very same lot at the time.

The report also shows that officers who tried to stop the gunman "lost momentum" after taking fire as they waited for more weapons, including tear gas, to arrive.

BREAKING: A rifle-armed Uvalde officer sighted in to shoot the Robb Elementary attacker before he entered the school but instead waited for supervisor permission -- one of many new revelations in a report obtained today by national experts about the May 24 police response. 1/4 — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) July 6, 2022

ALERRT also reported that officers could have tried to breach the classroom through other methods, such as bursting through sheetrock or windows.

The report raises new criticisms, which have primarily been targeted at the chief of the Uvalde school district police department, Pete Arredondo, as security experts now appear to be condemning the work of other rank-and-file officers who converged on the campus.

The report said it is still unclear why officers finally breached the classroom at 12:50 p.m. – more than one hour after the gunman entered the school.

The report concluded, "While we do not have definitive information at this point, it is possible that some of the people who died in this event could have been saved had they received more rapid medical care."

To view the full report, click here.