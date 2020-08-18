LeBron James Family Foundation gets sneak peak of 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' uniform

The film is expected to hit theaters July 2021.

"Welcome to the Space Jam."

Fans of the original 1996 film now have a look at the jerseys to be featured in the much anticipated squeal, "Space Jam: A New Legacy" staring Akron native and Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James.

On Monday, in a video posted to the LeBron James Family Foundation social media platforms, James' longtime friend and business partner Maverick Carter introduces James' animated character decked out in the new uniform.

"We want to give you all sneak peak at our family member, our leader, Mr. LeBron James in his very new uniform that he is wearing representing the "Toon Squad" that you'll be seeing in the movie. I hope you enjoy," said Carter in the video.

The video shows an animated version of James walk out in a bright turquoise uniform, with "Toon Squad" written in bold Navy letters across the chest. The film's signature orange concentric circles are also featured along the full left side of the uniform.

