Sentencing date set for Lori Vallow Daybell

Lori Vallow Daybell, found guilty of murdering her children and conspiring to murder Tammy Daybell, will be sentenced July 31.

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — The woman found guilty of murdering her two children and conspiring to murder her husband's former wife will be sentenced on July 31 at 9 a.m. at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony.

Lori Vallow Daybell, or Lori Vallow, was found guilty on all charges against her on May 12 following a six-week trial that include murdering and conspiring to murder her son, JJ Vallow, her daughter, Tylee Ryan and conspiring to murder her husband's former wife, Tammy Daybell. Lori Vallow was also convicted of grand theft, as prosecutors said she killed or helped kill her children to use their social security benefits they were receiving.

After the verdict, crowds outside the courthouse cheered.

At sentencing, representatives of the victims in the case are also allowed to read victim impact statements to the judge which can typically detail how the crimes have affected family and friends.

Lori Vallow could receive life in prison, as that is the maximum penalty for first-degree murder in Idaho.

She could have received the death penalty, but that was taken off the table after late evidence disclosure from the prosecution. Judge Steven Boyce previously said because of this, it ruined the defense's chance to prepare for a death defense and would impede the right to a fair trial.

Seating at the sentencing will happen on a first come, first serve basis, according to a press release from the Idaho courts.

It will also be streamed live on Judge Steven Boyce's YouTube channel as no cameras are allowed in court.

Further details on the sentencing procedure will be provided later on Wednesday.

