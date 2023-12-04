Friend of Lori Vallow Daybell testifies: Live trial updates day 9

The prosecution is now in its fourth day of presenting witnesses in the murder and conspiracy case.

BOISE, Idaho — Warning: This story may contain graphic content that may be disturbing to some readers.

Counting jury selection that began April 3 and wrapped up April 7, the trial of Lori Vallow, aka Lori Vallow Daybell, is in its ninth day. Court adjourned early Wednesday due to a death in the family of a lead prosecutor, who is back at the courthouse today.

Cameras are not allowed in the courtroom, but KTVB investigative and courts reporter Alexandra Duggan is there, bringing updates below:

9:07 a.m.: Melanie Gibb is talking about how Lori and Chad Daybell believed they were the leaders of the 144,000 — a group referenced in scripture that would be here during the return of Christ and do multiple missions. Within weeks of meeting Chad, Lori began talking about this, Gibb said.

8:56 a.m.: Gibb is recalling how Lori and Chad met at the religious conference in Utah: "Very friendly to each other, talking a lot... There was attraction in the beginning." Gibb said Lori indicated she and Chad discussed marriage in past lives. "She shared with me what he told her, that they had been married another time period."

8:41 a.m.: Melanie Gibb is the state's first witness today. Lindsey Blake is on direct. Gibb says Tylee seemed "upset" at Lori most of the time. Their relationship was tense. Gibb said Lori seemed to care a lot about JJ, but as time went on, the connection wasn't as strong. "Lori was distracted a lot," Gibb said.

8:39 a.m.: Prosecutor Lindsey Blake is here. She had a death in the family yesterday. Most people have also seen Melanie Gibb (Lori's friend) in the building. Lori told police that JJ was with Gibb when police came looking for him. She also testified at Chad Daybell's preliminary hearing.

Lori is wearing a tan blouse from my view. She was whispering to Jim Archibald.



She was whispering to Jim Archibald. — Alexandra Duggan (Alex) (@dugganreports) April 13, 2023

