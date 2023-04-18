Live updates: Lori Vallow Daybell Trial day 11

Week two of testimony in the murder trial is starting Tuesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Week two of testimony in the Lori Vallow, or Lori Vallow Daybell trial, is beginning Tuesday morning.

Cameras are not allowed in the courtroom, but KTVB investigative and courts reporter Alexandra Duggan is there, bringing updates below:

Live Updates

11:15 a.m.: Colby Ryan leaves the stand, takes a glare at his mother and leaves.

The prosecution is now playing the audio recording from Colby Ryan to Lori Vallow in jail.

Vallow: “I'm not hiding, why would you think I'm hiding?"

Ryan: “Probably 'cause you murdered my siblings.”

Vallow: “I didn't. I'm sorry you feel that way."

11:00 a.m.: Jim Archibald questions Colby Ryan about his life, having suicidal thoughts and dealing with depression. Ryan indicated that his mother had helped him through these issues as a teenager.

Archibald asks who taught Ryan that "God is good."

"Church and my mom," Ryan replies.

Prosecution is now on re-direct. Ryan said he only learned his mother Lori Vallow moved to Rexburg when he saw it on the news, and only learned his siblings were missing when police contacted him.

10:10 a.m.: Colby Ryan tells the prosecution his mother told him Charles Vallow died of a heart attack rather than being shot by Alex Cox. "Her demeanor was calm" that day, he said.

Ryan also said the texts he was receiving from his sister Tylee's phone in mid to late September 2019 "were not the way Tylee would talk or text."

"She just told me she was moving somewhere cold and it was dangerous for her to tell anybody where she was going," he said.

9:52 a.m.: State calls Colby Ryan, Vallow's son, who has been loudly outspoken about his relationship with his mother. Rob Wood is on direct examination.

9:15 a.m.: Zulema Pastenes, the widow of Vallow's brother Alex Cox, is back on the stand for cross examination by Vallow's defense attorney, John Thomas. Pastenes says Daybell and Vallow pushed her to move to Rexburg. Thomas pushes, and asks if it was God telling her to move to Rexburg instead. Pastenes tries to tell him it was somewhat of both -- but Thomas cuts her off. "It is a yes or no question," he tells her.

Thomas submits exhibits to the jury for Pastenes to read, that depict her telling Daybell about conversations she's had with God.

“I believed Chad and Lori's intentions were evil," Pastenes said.

“In telling you they loved you… ?” Thomas replies.

“No… The result of all of this was evil," She tells him.

8:43 a.m.: One person has been removed from the courtroom based on their conduct, per a judge order.

The jury has heard from multiple police officers from Idaho and Arizona, two friends of Vallow, listened to multiple phone calls and seen many autopsy, evidence and surveillance photos.

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow, who are married, are both charged with the murders of Vallow's children, as well as the murder of Daybell's former wife, Tammy Daybell. The two are also charged with conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in relation to the deaths. The opening statements in Vallow's trial began April 10.

Watch more Lori Vallow Trial: