'Like an angel' | Devastated family confirms Astroworld victim Bharti Shahani declared dead at 22

HOUSTON — Texas A&M student Bharti Shahani has been declared dead from the injuries she suffered during the chaos at the Astroworld Festival, her family confirmed at an emotional news conference.

"She was like an angel for us.” Bharti's father Sunny said as his wife and other family members sobbed and held hands behind him.

"Bharti is love," said mother Karishma, who was overcome by grief. "Always thinking about everybody – friends, parents, family, her dog Blue."

They say Bharti, 22, was the backbone of the family and "the light of their lives" who was a gift from God.

Her first concert

The young Aggie was a first-generation American and a good student who would have graduated soon.

She was a serious student who'd never been to a concert before, so she decided to go see Travis Scott with her younger sister Namrata and a cousin. They got separated during the crowd surge.

“She was always looking out for me," Namrata said. "The last thing she said to me was, 'Are you okay?'"

Namrata lost her phone in he confusion and borrowed one from a security guard to call her father and tell him Barthi was missing.

'Please make sure that she gets the justice'

When they found her at Methodist Hospital hours later, she was badly injured after being trampled. Doctors told them Barthi had two heart attacks on the way to the hospital.

She remained in ICU fighting for her life for several days. Attorneys for the family said the 22-year-old was pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday.

The family will donate Bharti's organs in order to help others and plans to establish a foundation established in her name.

“Please make sure that she gets the justice – and I don’t want somebody else’s daughter to go like this," Sunny said.

'Hellish nightmare'

"I think the word that should be used is atrocity – that this was 100 percent avoidable," Bharti's cousin Mohit Bellani said. "This was an act of pure, pure brutality."

Bellani blames the event organizers and venue for the "hellish" nightmare that left the survivors mentally traumatized.

"They suffocated us. They did this to Barthi. They suffocated Barthi.

Attorney James Lassiter has filed a $20 million wrongful death lawsuit on the family's behalf. It names Live Nation, NRG, the Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation and Travis Scott.

"This was a monumental travesty from start to finish, Lassiter said.

Lassiter said his own son escaped the fate of Shahani and so many others who were trampled or crushed as the concert continued.

A gofundme.com account was set up by the family to help cover expenses.

Bharti is the ninth victim from Friday night’s Travis Scott concert at NRG Park.