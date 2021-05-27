Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center hosts virtual baby shower

The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center has a number of injured and orphaned babies and need your help to care for them!

PHOENIX — The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center has a number of injured and orphaned babies — some have not even opened their eyes yet.

Now, the clinic is asking for everyone’s help. And to get it, they are providing some incentive by offering up a virtual baby shower. To attend, guests just have to head over to southwestwildlife.org.

“They can donate there. They can sign up for a tour,” said James O’Brien, a veterinarian technician with the clinic. “They can also get on the Amazon wish list, which is just supplies we need for taking care of these little neonates.”

Neonates like an orphaned coyote who was abandoned and has mange — but don’t worry, he is expected to get his hair back soon. Your money and gifts might also go toward helping the kittens, er, mountain lion kittens.

O’Brien said the idea for the virtual baby shower “was our education department. They came up with that to let the public see what we’re doing with these little guys.”

The hope is that all the animals get released back into the wild.

“That's the main goal of everything,” O’Brien explained. “We only want to keep them here if there’s something that happened to them that they can’t survive in the wild.”

The sanctuary started roughly a quarter-century ago with a single wolf. Since then, it’s turned into a facility used to nurse all types of wildlife from across the state and country back to health. The facility runs solely on private donations.

