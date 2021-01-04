Some restrictions in effect at Phoenix parks for Easter

Phoenix is closing city parks' parking lots, except for handicap spots and prohibiting grilling. Trailheads parking largely open.

PHOENIX — An important announcement that may impact your Easter weekend plans: Phoenix is placing restrictions on city parks, closing parking lots, except for handicap spots, and prohibiting grilling.

Phoenix’s Park Restrictions Easter Weekend:

Parks' parking lots closed

Trailheads' parking lots open except for Hole in the Rock

All handicap parking remains open

Grilling prohibited

Restrictions lifted Monday, April 5

The city’s acting director of parks and recreation, Cynthia Aguilar, said, “This is about trying to promote safety during the pandemic and really minimizing any potential for large group gatherings.”

The silver lining: the parks themselves will still be open, allowing guests to enjoy other amenities.

“We hope people will certainly still walk or bike to the parks and have small picnics,” Aguilar said. “And do those things they might do in our parks on any other typical day.”

To be clear, these restrictions do not apply to any of Phoenix’s trailheads with one exception.

“All parking lots that are trailheads will be opened with the exception of Hole in the Rock. That's another area where we have traditionally seen large numbers on Easter weekend,” Aguilar said.

Come Monday, April 5, the restrictions will be lifted. And no word yet if the summer holidays will be impacted.

