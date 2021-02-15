Sleeping victim gets shot through window, Chandler police looking for two armed men

The suspects were armed with a handgun and shot gun, wearing body armor, gloves, and backpacks when they shot a sleeping victim through a window in Chandler.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler Police are looking for two men that were armed with guns, body armor, gloves, and backpacks that shot a man and tried to break into his home.

Investigators say it was shortly after two in the morning on Thursday, February 4 when the two suspects walked up to the home near Riggs and Gilbert road and made their way into the backyard.

Surveillance video shows the men looking through the windows of a home in the area of 5500 S. Scott Place and one tried to open the back door.

“For some reason, they decided to fire, I believe one shot, through a bedroom window and it struck a sleeping resident,” said Sergeant Jason McClimans from the Chandler Police Department. “We don’t believe this is one random crew, going around trying to break into people’s houses, we know these individuals knew something about this house."

Investigators say they still don’t have a motive in this case or know if this was a random or targeted attack.

After the shooting, the armed men took off in a dark-colored passenger car. The victim survived, but the incident has left this neighborhood shaken.

“[It’s] concerning, as a neighbor that lives [here], how can you not be?” said Anne Walker, a resident who says she’s lived at the Riggs Ranch Meadows community for five years. “I really want [police] to catch them, quickly” she added.

As authorities continue to investigate, they say the suspects knew something about that particular house.

The men are described as:

Suspect #1: White male, thin build, black long sleeve shirt with body armor over it, blue jeans, boots, gray skull cap, green gaiter style mask and armed with a shotgun.

Suspect #2: While male, thin build with eyeglasses, plaid long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, boots, camo baseball cap, light-colored gaiter style mask and armed with a handgun.