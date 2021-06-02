Short Creek community welcomes visitors after land is taken from Warren Jeffs, FLDS

HILDALE, Utah — For decades the Short Creek community of Colorado City and Hildale was closed off to outsiders, now one man and his son are opening it up the world.



Tucked away in a private canyon lies a getaway for adventure seekers looking to glamp. Shane Stubbs and his son created Zion Glamping Adventures on land that was previously owned by the FLDS.



"The state came in because of the stuff the leaders were doing that weren't right and they took over the trust and started basically giving the land back to the people who deserved it," said Stubbs.



Shane was born and raised in the community founded by polygamists. He chuckled while he explained that his dad had three wives and he has 42 brothers and sisters.



"I love every one of them," said Stubbs. "It was a great life, I wouldn't have it any other way."



Shane has seen both the good and the evil during Warren Jeffs' rule, but believes there's much more to the land and the community than it's past.



"There's a lot of people that had bad experiences here and when they left they were like, I'll never go back. I think a lot of them that have come back, it's been healing for them to realize that it's not the place. Everybody ain't bad and everything that happened here wasn't bad."



Stubbs says the area is one of the most beautiful places on earth and has a peaceful spirit about it, and as people continue to heal as they turn a new page, he's a part of showing others that beauty exists amidst it all.



"I'd just like people to come here and enjoy and enjoy all the great things there is to do here. Whatever the history it is, it has good and bad just like anywhere. A lot of our guests come as guests but they leave as lifeline friends and it's just awesome."



Zion Glamping Adventures is in Hildale, Utah.