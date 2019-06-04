A man shot in a Walmart parking lot last month in Queen Creek said he thought he was targeted because he was wearing a knee brace.

"I'd never seen that man before in my life," said the victim, Brent Housand. “His mom had something wrong with her knee and he thought I was hurting ‘his people’ because I had a knee brace on.”

Housand was just running into Walmart for baby formula last month when he was shot six times.

“I remember hearing, just, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop," he said.

Police are still investigating a motive, but arrested 27-year-old Jeremy Ray Ford for charges including felony aggravated assault and felony drive-by shooting.

“I thought I was going to die. As much blood as I was bleeding out, I thought it was my last seconds here. I thought it was the last time I was going to see my wife and kids,” Housand said.

“I saw a guy loading groceries and I said 'call 911, get my wife and kids!'”

Although Housand still has injuries to his arm and leg, and wounds to his chest, he says he only hopes the shooter gets the rehabilitation he needs.

“I don’t hold grudges. I’m not that person. I believe in forgiveness. That’s just how me and my family live.”