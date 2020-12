One of the two people is being treated for an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and the other for non-gunshot related injuries.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Two people have been sent to the hospital after an apparent suicide attempt at the Tucson Air Force Base on Saturday.

The male subject is being treated for a possibly self-inflicted gunshot wound and the female subject is being treated for injuries that are not gunshot related, police said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.