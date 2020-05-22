'She thought she was dead': Friends of Westgate shooting victims speak out

One of the three people shot during a shooting spree at Westgate in Glendale may lose a leg, another had severe blood loss, officials said Thursday.

Prosecutors said Armando Junior Hernandez opened fire with a rifle at Westgate Wednesday night, intending to kill 10 people.

Luckily, only three were shot. Police said a 19-year-old man was shot in the chest. During Hernandez's initial appearance from jail, prosecutors said doctors had been unable to perform surgery because of the extent of the man's blood loss.

Police say Hernandez also shot a 16-year-old girl in the leg. That girl may end up having her leg amputated, prosecutors said.

A 30-year-old woman was also shot in the leg, but officials said she will be alright. She did not go to the hospital and was recovering at home.

"She thought she was dead," James Sandoval said. Sandoval said he is a friend and coworker of the woman.

"She thought that was it," Sandoval said. "I mean, who would think anything different when someone's holding a gun to your face?"

The woman appeared in a video police say Hernandez posted to Snapchat documenting the shooting. She is on the ground in the parking lot with a rifle pointed at her.

Sandoval said she had been part of a gathering of coworkers who had not seen each other since the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home order began.

When the shooting started, he said he couldn't find his friend.

"I'm telling everybody else in the restaurant to go to the restrooms, go in the backroom, hide," Sandoval said.

Sandoval said the woman is recovering but still traumatized by the shooting.