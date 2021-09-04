Several Valley hotels to serve as migrant family reception sites

According to a statement from Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, hotels in both Chandler and Phoenix will be used as temporary family sites for migrants.

PHOENIX — Several hotels in Phoenix and Chandler will be utilized as Emergency Family Reception Sites to provide help for the growing need for migrant processing centers.

The hotels will not be serving as long-term detention centers.

ICE said that in addition to shelter, families will be provided "clothing, meals, access to medical care, legal counsel, unlimited phone access and individual rooms for appropriate physical distancing".

ICE provided the following statement about the program:

“ICE is committed to housing families in a manner consistent with legal requirements for the safety and well-being of children and their parents or guardians.



The contract with the non-profit provides for the acquisition of approximately 1,200 hotel beds and other necessary services in Texas and Arizona, for the health and welfare of migrant family members while being processed in a COVID-protective environment. Under the contract, shelter is intended to be short-term, and generally less than 72 hours, for immigration enforcement processing including establishing appropriate terms and conditions of release.

All families will receive a comprehensive health assessment to include COVID-19 testing. Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, those who test positive for COVID-19 will have space available to remain in quarantine for 10 days.”

A spokesperson for Senator Kyrsten Sinema said in a statement:

"As Chair of the Subcommittee on Border Management, Senator Sinema is working to ensure the administration takes meaningful steps to support our border communities and NGOs, secure the border, prevent the spread of COVID-19, and treat all migrants and unaccompanied children fairly and humanely.