A motorcycle and car collision in the area of 75th Avenue and Bell Road sends one person to the hospital, police say.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police responded to a collision between a car and a motorcycle in the area of 75th Avenue and Bell Road.

The man riding the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the car remained on the scene, police said. There is no information about whether or not he sustained injuries.