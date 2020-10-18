Serious accident sends 2 people to the hospital

A head-on collision at South 59th Avenue and West Lower Buckeye Road sent two people to the hospital, police say.

PHOENIX — An accident on South 59th Avenue and West Lower Buckeye Road between two vehicles sent two people to the hospital on Saturday night.

A head-on collision trapped one person and ladder crews needed to pull the patient for treatment, police said.

A man and woman were both sent to the hospital. Their injuries do not appear life-threatening, police said.

Phoenix police said speed and impairment do not seem to be factors in the accident.