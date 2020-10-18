x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

News

Serious accident sends 2 people to the hospital

A head-on collision at South 59th Avenue and West Lower Buckeye Road sent two people to the hospital, police say.
Stay with 12 News and 12News.com for updates.

PHOENIX — An accident on South 59th Avenue and West Lower Buckeye Road between two vehicles sent two people to the hospital on Saturday night. 

A head-on collision trapped one person and ladder crews needed to pull the patient for treatment, police said. 

A man and woman were both sent to the hospital. Their injuries do not appear life-threatening, police said. 

Phoenix police said speed and impairment do not seem to be factors in the accident.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is available. 

    

Related Articles