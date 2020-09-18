Christie's Cabaret in Tucson closed for non-compliance

Christie's Cabaret has been closed by the AZDHS for non-compliance with state COVID protocols.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Health Services has closed Christie's Cabaret in south Tucson for non-compliance with state protocols for COVID-19.

The AZDHS closure notice states that the reason for closure is that the business was "operating in violation of its Attestation and thus is jeopardizing the health, safety and welfare of the public".

The closure came just over a month after the state allowed businesses like gyms and other bars to apply for reopening.

Curves Cabaret in Tucson was closed for non-compliance earlier this month.

Here is the Attenstation for Christie's Cabaret: