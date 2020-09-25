x
Second night of protests in Phoenix after no charges filed in Breonna Taylor's and Dion Johnson's deaths

Protestors are marching against police brutality following court decisions made in both Dion Johnson and Breonna Taylor's cases.
PHOENIX — A candlelight vigil and protest for both Breonna Taylor and Dion Johnson took place in Phoenix Thursday night. This is the second day of protests since the Grand Jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

Yesterday, a Kentucky grand jury announced charges against a former Louisville police officer in the Breonna Taylor case, but the charges were not for her death.

Similarly, the Maricopa County Attorney announced on Monday that no charges would be filed against the DPS trooper who killed Johnson, saying he fired in self-defense.

Protestors walked chanting "I believe that we will win" and "Defund the police" as they walked toward the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association. 

