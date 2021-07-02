Search for missing person on Grand Canyon South Rim

Rangers are asking for help in the search of Stephen Coleman who was last seen on Dec. 20, 2020.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — A search is ongoing for a missing man at the Grand Canyon National Park.

Stephen Coleman, 60, was last seen on Dec. 20, 2020 on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, National Park Service officials said.

It is suspected that Coleman may have been hiking and traveling alone, NPS said.

Coleman is from Maine and was traveling in Arizona for a short period of time, according to NPS.

Coleman is a black male with brown eyes, bald, about 6-feet tall and weighs 160 pounds, according to NPS.

Anyone who may have spoken or seen Coleman, please call or text NPS Investigative Branch Tip Line at (888) 653-0009 or submit a tip online at www.nps.gov/ISB.