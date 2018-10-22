BARRON, Wis. - More than a week into the search for missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs, the Barron County Sheriff's Department is asking for 2,000 volunteers for another citywide search for clues.

In a release on the department's social media accounts, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald is asking for searchers to help conduct an expanded search on Tuesday, Oct. 23 for evidence that could be related to her disappearance.

Those able-bodied volunteers are asked to report. Read more at KARE11.com.

The department has received more than 1,200 tips and says it has "thoroughly investigated over 1,000."

In Barron, Wisconsin, the community is praying for Jayme to come home safely. And after the week they have been through, many took comfort in gathering for Sunday morning church service.

"Everybody has been kind of gloomy this past week," said Mary Jean Smith.

At St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Barron, the priest lit an Easter candle during the homily to signify resurrection.

"We prayed for the parents who are deceased that they are in the hands of God," Smith said. "And for the little girl, that she comes home safe."

Jayme Closs has been missing nearly a full week, after 911 records show someone kicked down the front door, and shot both her parents - James and Denise Closs - on Monday, Oct. 15. No major clues in Jayme's disappearance have been shared publicly.

"It's been very hard, because with a death, there's finality," said Kim Frandsen of Barron. "But there is no finality right now. Everybody's just wondering, what ifs and where could she be and how do we move forward?"

RELATED: Jayme Closs disappearance: 911 call came from mom's cell

With the updates from the sheriff's department coming less frequently, some residents are relying on faith to keep hope.

"I never give up hope. But with each passing day, it seems, you know, no new clues. No new leads. So it's hard to have that hope. But we pray," said Smith.

There will be a "Gathering of Hope" for Jayme Monday, Oct. 22, 6-8 p.m. at the Barron High School Football Stadium.

