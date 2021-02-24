Scottsdale motorcycle crash victim leaves 4-year-old daughter behind

24-year-old Yarinet Rodriguez was killed in a motorcycle accident on Loop 101 near McDowell Rd in Scottsdale.

PHOENIX — Days after purchasing her second motorcycle and riding it for the first time, a 24-year-old was killed in an accident.

Now, Yarinet Rodriguez’s devasted family has the tough task to tell her four-year-old, mommy is not coming back.

“You can only imagine, her parents are devasted, heartbroken,” said Melissa Rodriguez, the victim’s sister-in-law. “She’s was a sister, a daughter, she was very happy, she was an outgoing person”.

DPS says Yarinet was rear-ended on Loop 101 near McDowell Road in Scottsdale on February 19. Officials say she was thrown off the motorcycle and hit by a second vehicle.

The fatal accident happening just 10 minutes away from Yarinet’s place of work, where she was headed that morning.

“She had [a motorcycle] before, this was new, it was her second one,” said Rodriguez.

The victim’s sister-in-law says Yarinet was an experienced driver and was excited to hit the road on her new ride.

Just a day before the accident, Rodriguez says she took the young mother to get the vehicles’ tags, but she didn’t tell the family she was planning on using it right away.

“When we found out the news, it was more unexpected because we had no idea she was going to drive it to work the next day”, Rodriguez added.

DPS is still investigating what caused the accident. The other drivers involved remained on scene and investigators say impairment is not believed to be a factor.

As for Yarinet’s four-year-old daughter, Rodriguez says she still doesn’t know what happened.

“Her parents are still trying to find the right words, how to tell her because she is still very young, she’s still too little to understand”, Rodriguez says.