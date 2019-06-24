Almost a half a century of service to the Scottsdale community was celebrated as one of their own firefighters retires.

Captain Tim Cooper served as a firefighter for a total of 45 years.

"It's a job you can get, once you get through probation, you can have as long as you want," Cooper said.

Cooper joined Rural/Metro back in 1974, served there for 31 years, and has been with Scottsdale Fire Department since it's inception in 2005.

"He's been a mentor to pretty much everybody in this fire department," Capt. Sasha Weller with Scottsdale Fire Department said.

Cooper is best known for his work in special operations developing and teaching others on the tactical rescue and hazmat teams.

"When you have folks like Captain Cooper you sleep a lot better at night," Scottsdale Fire Chief Tom Shannon said. "Things that he's taught others have really impacted this city for the better so we're going to miss him so much."

At the end of 45 years, Cooper said it's the relationships he's build that makes it hard to leave the profession he's loved.

"The fire service is really like a family," Cooper said. "So, you know, it's hard to leave but, there's a time and a place for everything."

Cooper says his last day is Saturday. But he'll continue to be active with the fire service, saying he has opportunities to continue teaching others like he has been for so many years.