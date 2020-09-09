Tempe Union School Board campaign event Zoom bombed by suicide video

Armando Montero is running for the Tempe Union school board after having a friend commit suicide in high school.

PHOENIX — A joint campaign event for a valley school board candidate and parents for suicide prevention was Zoom bombed Monday night.

Multiple people allegedly joined and attempted to show a social media video of a man committing suicide.

Armando Montero is running for the Tempe Union School Board after having a friend commit suicide in high school, a main plank of his platform is personal.

“One of them turned their camera on,” Montero said. “And it showed a man taking their life on camera.”

It’s a video Armando never wanted to see, but it’s one that many people have in the last few days as it circulates on TikTok, Facebook and other social networks.

"Obviously it’s very disheartening, all of us are on the meeting was a bit in shock," Montero said.

Montero said he was hoping to open up a dialogue about mental health issues, especially in today's current, socially-distanced environment.

“Students feel isolated,” Montero said.

Child advocates, like Katey McPherson, said kids being stuck behind a screen can be tough on children. However, it may fall to parents to keep everyone on track.

“that parents and other family members are connecting in person, we are moving our bodies we are being real humans and moving our bodies,” McPherson said.

The hope for Montero’s and McPherson’s and many others is that talking about mental health issues reduces the stigma. That the world becomes a little less cruel, and people think twice before Zoom bombing a suicide prevention event.

"This is where we as individuals need to reflect and educate and to have open and honest conversations,” Montero said.