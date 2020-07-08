RV and boat sales thriving due to the pandemic

As people get out and stay apart activities involving RVs and boats have hit an all-time high

PHOENIX — The pandemic has been terrible for many people and businesses, but two industries are thriving because of it.

Boat sales and RV sales have soared during the pandemic as Americans look for ways to get out of the house while staying away from each other.

Complete Marine is a boat dealer in Phoenix. President John Kenny said his sales are through the roof.

“I’ve been with Complete Marine for 25 years, and I’ve never seen my lot and showroom so empty,” Kenny said.

According to Kenny, Complete Marine’s sales are up 40 percent for the year and at one point he ran out of boats to sell.

Christian Skydell at Freedom RV in Tucson said his sales are up 100 percent over 2019.

“Once this whole COVID situation started with the whole shutdown, people didn’t want to travel by airplane, car, staying in hotel,” Skydell said. “So we started little by little selling and selling and selling.”

According to a study referenced on the website of RV Industry Association, 46 million Americans plan to take a trip in an RV in the next 12 months, and the age group with the greatest interest us 18 to 34-year-olds.