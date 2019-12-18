RIVERSIDE, Calif — A caricature drawing could lead to the arrest of a California man.
The Riverside Police Department posted a picture of the drawing on their Facebook asking, " DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS CARICATURE? And no, we are not kidding..."
On Dec. 5, the man in the drawing approached a caricature artist at the Festival of Lights in Riverside asking for a portrait of himself. The artist agreed and the man sat down, but when the sketch was completed the man took more than just the drawing.
Police say he grabbed a money bag that belonged to the artist, containing about $500, before taking off and leaving his drawing behind.
The man is described as a black male in his early 20s, about 5’1” tall with an average build, black hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue and red jacket, white undershirt, black pants and a red hat.
Anyone with information regarding the man's identity is asked to contact Detective Jeff Putnam at (951) 826-2054.
What other people are reading right now:
- Still missing: Amber Alert search for 2 Florida children continues
- Teacher's moldy bread experiment shows importance of washing your hands
- Arrest made in 21-year-old sexual battery cold cases out of Pinellas, Sarasota counties
- Visa says hackers breached gas pumps with malware to steal your credit card info
- Police searching for missing mom and her 2-week-old baby girl
- 12 Christmas light displays to see this year around Tampa Bay
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter