Human remains found in a desert area in north Phoenix have been identified as those of a 22-year old Phoenix woman who went missing a year and half ago now.

In a one-on-one interview with team 12’s Trisha Hendricks, her sister shares her heartbreak and hope for answers.

“It’s hard… it’s really hard to find out that your sister has been murdered,” said Aryenne Siggers, holding back tears, after learning her little sister Tereina Jones is no longer with us.

“I really want to know who would harm her, because she’s innocent,” she said. “She sweet.”

Human remains were found in a desert area near 11th Street and Alameda Road on the evening of August 10th, 2018. A medical examiner matched the remains with Tereina.

“She doesn’t have any enemies,” said Siggers. “She doesn’t have a lot of friends.”

Jones was first reported missing by Phoenix Police in September of 2017, days before their mother passed away, following a cancer battle.

RELATED VIDEO

“I didn’t think this would happen to me, I mean first losing my mom and then now this about my sister,” she said.

Tereina was last seen near St. Joseph’s Hospital, near 3rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

Aryenne Siggers MISSING!!!!! MY SISTER TEREINA JONES HAS BEEN MISSING SINCE SEPTEMBER 10TH 2017 IN PHOENIX ARIZONA. SHE WAS LEAVING ST. JOESPHS HOSPITAL NEVER BEEN BACK SINCE. SHE'S 5'6" 120LBS SHE IS 21 YEARS OLD...

“Honestly I prayed every night... I was trying to get her picture out there,” she said.

She was planning to go home, but never arrived.

MCSO homicide detectives are working with Phoenix Police and believe the death was malicious.

“Whoever done this, they’re wrong... her life was cut too soon,” said Siggers. “She has a lot of family who loves her very much and is missing her and you took a sweet, innocent life, like… and that’s not right. It’s really not right.”

If you have any information, call the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Volunteers were out looking for the remains of another missing woman, Christine Mustafa, when they found Tereina’s remains.

Mustafa has been missing for nearly two years now. In that case? Her ex-boyfriend Robert Interval is currently in court for her murder trial.