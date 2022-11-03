U.S. Customs Border Protection rescues two migrants from mountains near Tucson on Friday

The two were located in the Baboquivari wilderness and were said to have been in the desert for days with no water and no longer could walk.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Two migrants suffering from hypothermia were extracted from the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson on March 11, according to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

CBP along with Air and Marine Operations responded to a call from the Tohono O'Odham Police Department around 6 p.m. requesting assistance in rescuing the men, CBP said.

The agencies were able to use WhatsApp to develop their coordinates 20 miles north of the border, the release said. A National Guard helicopter was able to pinpoint their position but was unable to extract them at the time.

Later that evening at 9:10 p.m., a UH-60 Black Hawk crew launched from the Tucson Air Branch and arrived on scene, located the migrants in the wilderness, and were able to insert two Rescue Specialists while hovering 100 feet in the air to extract them, the release said.

"Without visual reference points everything becomes more difficult at night," said Director of Air Operations, Tucson Air Branch, Michael Montgomery. "Our aircrews meet the challenge and succeed in finding those evading apprehension or yearning for rescue."

The two had been in the desert for several days and were out of water, exhausted and could not walk further, the CBP said. They were cold but unhurt and transported to Border Patrol Agents waiting nearby.