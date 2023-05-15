'The days of finger-pointing by our lawmakers has to end': Mark Curtis shares his thoughts on the border crisis

It isn’t only a border crisis; it’s a humanitarian and American crisis.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Last week, I saw the border crisis firsthand.

It wasn’t pretty. It isn’t only a border crisis; it’s a humanitarian and American crisis.

No less important than the pandemic. It must be dealt with swiftly and with a united front. It also should make all of us ponder how did we allow this to happen? Neglect? A lack of political will?

That we allowed this broken system to fester as long as it has should be embarrassing. But it’s not. Why? Because we have become masters at blaming the other side of the aisle.

There is probably nothing more synonymous with America than the Statue of Liberty.

For generations, she has stood proudly as a beacon of all that is great about America.

At the base of the statue are these words written in 1883 by American poet Emma Lazarus: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me. I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

Do we still want to be the country that takes in these huddled masses? I don’t know.

What I do know is that the days of finger-pointing by our lawmakers has to end.

As one politician told us, “This isn’t a Democratic problem or a Republican problem. This is an American problem."

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12News

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.