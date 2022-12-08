How sturdy is Arizona's new shipping-container wall at the border?

A picture taken by a reporter purportedly shows one of the shipping containers tipped over along the U.S.-Mexico border.

ARIZONA, USA — Gov. Doug Ducey seems to have taken much pride in his initiative to stack shipping containers along the Arizona-Mexico border. But a picture taken by a reporter raises some doubts about how effective the makeshift wall can be at blocking out migrants.

The governor announced last week he was ordering the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to place 60 double-stacked shipping containers along a gap at the international border near Yuma.

The cost of constructing the 1,000-foot barrier is estimated to be $6 million.

Ducey's office began to tweet out several photos of the 8,800-pound containers being arranged along the border with razor wire placed on top of the structures. In one tweet, Ducey claimed the containers were "not budging" because they had been linked together and welded shut.

Behind the scenes of the 8,800-pound shipping containers fortifying Arizona’s southern border near Yuma. These 9-by-40-feet containers are linked together, welded shut and not budging! pic.twitter.com/LAkhtdQ8Um — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) August 15, 2022

Now a journalist is questioning whether the shipping containers will be sturdy enough to remain in place.

Claudia Ramos, a correspondent for Univision, tweeted out a photo Monday morning showing one of the shipping containers tipped over on its side.

In response, Ducey's office said they believe the sideways container was likely "human-caused," and was the only one that was not yet been bolted and welded. Border Patrol told Ducey's office about it Monday morning and it has been since repaired.

Arizona Director of Homeland Security Tim Roemer previously said that closing key gaps on the border will allow federal border security officials to concentrate resources in other areas. He also believes the move will help funnel asylum seekers to ports of entry.

Ayer el gobernador @DougDucey anunció que la primera brecha en la frontera de Yuma donde se están utilizando contenedores de carga para cerrar los espacios estaba terminada. Esta mañana así amanecieron algunos contenedores. pic.twitter.com/6eZdxz1Nje — Claudia Ramos (@ClauRamosNews) August 15, 2022

