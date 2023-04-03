CBP: Bee attack near Arizona border ends in helicopter rescue

The migrant sustained over 50 bee stings during an incident near the Baboquivari mountains, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Border Patrol agent and suspected migrant sustained several bee stings last Wednesday and needed to be rescued by a hovering helicopter in Pima County, federal officials said.

On March 29, the Tucson Air Branch UH-60 crew responded to a call for help from a Border Patrol agent who was pursuing a suspected migrant in the Baboquivari mountains, located about 50 miles southwest of Tucson.

During the chase, the agent and migrant stumbled into a swarm of bees and both sustained several stings. The migrant reportedly sustained over 50 bee stings across his torso, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The crew's helicopter hovered over the two individuals to help ward off the bees. The migrant and agent were then suspended from a rope and flown over to a landing zone. CBP said the injured migrant was taken to an ambulance to receive medical treatment.

