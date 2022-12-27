Former AZ Border Patrol agent ordered to pay $151K for helping to smuggle drugs

Ramon Antonio Monreal-Rodriguez, 36, of southern Arizona has been convicted of conspiring with drug traffickers to use his Border Patrol car to smuggle narcotics.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A former Border Patrol agent has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for using his patrol vehicle to help smuggle drugs into Arizona.

Ramon Antonio Monreal-Rodriguez, 36, of Vail was ordered earlier this month to pay $151,000 to the Border Patrol to compensate for the time he spent engaging in criminal activity while working for the federal agency, prosecutors say.

Between January and September of 2018, the former agent conspired with a drug trafficking organization to smuggle narcotics into the U.S. by using his Border Patrol vehicle to transport hauls of drugs.

After the drugs were crossed over the U.S.-Mexico border, Monreal-Rodriguez would pick up the load in his vehicle and transport them to Tucson.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona, Monreal-Rodriguez admitted to helping smuggle 116 kilograms of cocaine and 107 kilograms of marijuana.

Monreal-Rodriguez additionally helped smuggle at least $1.2 million in cash over the border into Mexico.

“Most Border Patrol Agents are excellent public servants who diligently interdict contraband like guns and drugs. For those who aren’t and don’t, the Bureau of Prisons has plenty of room," said United States Attorney Gary Restaino in a statement.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty to bribery, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana, conspiracy to make false statements in connection with the acquisition of firearms, and conspiracy to provide firearms to a convicted felon.

He was sentenced on Dec. 14 in an Arizona court to spend 152 months in prison.

