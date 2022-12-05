Facebook connection ends in reckless chase from Border Patrol in Arizona

Federal officials say Isaiah Osorio met a human smuggler coordinator on Facebook and then made plans to transport a group of migrants in southern Arizona.

Example video title will go here for this video

TUCSON, Ariz. — A 23-year-old man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly endangered the lives of migrants he was attempting to transport through Arizona.

Isaiah Osorio of New Mexico is facing federal criminal charges after he allegedly attempted to transport a group of migrants in southern Arizona, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona.

Prosecutors claim Osorio had met a smuggling coordinator on Facebook and began organizing a smuggling event by corresponding with them through WhatsApp.

Local leaders including Gov. Doug Ducey have recently called out social media companies to better police their platforms for people recruiting drivers to smuggle immigrants across the U.S.-Mexico border.

On May 24, Osorio drove to Arizona and picked up multiple undocumented individuals. After driving for about 30 minutes, Osorio noticed he was being trailed by law enforcement and yelled at the migrants to exit his vehicle, the attorney's office said.

Before one of the passengers could exit, Osorio allegedly shoved him out and accelerated the vehicle. Federal officials say the passenger was run over by the suspect's vehicle and later had to be taken to the hospital for head trauma.

Osorio later fled from a Border Patrol checkpoint before eventually yielding to agents. Prosecutors have filed charges against Osorio that include fleeing from law enforcement and transporting migrants for profit while placing them in jeopardy.

Isaiah Osorio was charged by complaint. It is alleged that he was transporting undocumented non-citizens from southern AZ. When he saw law enforcement, he made everyone get out. He then ran over one of his passengers in his attempt to flee. @CBPArizona https://t.co/wE5TtGwxzp — US Attorney Arizona (@USAO_AZ) May 27, 2022

Up to Speed