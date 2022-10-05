CBP: Over 40 people rescued from animal trailers in southern Arizona

Federal authorities responded to two similar incidents of human smuggling last week in southern Arizona.

Border Patrol agents reported recently rescuing over 40 migrants in two separate human smuggling incidents in southern Arizona.

On Sept. 25, federal authorities found 33 people inside a horse trailer being hauled by a Ford pickup truck. The migrants were standing "shoulder to shoulder" inside the trailer, according to Customs and Border Protection.

Agents reported finding two handguns and $16,000 in cash in the vehicles. Two U.S. citizens were taken into custody and are facing smuggling charges, CBP said.

The 33 individuals were processed for immigration violations.

Less than a week later, CBP reported another alleged smuggling incident near Nogales involving a group of people found in a cattle trailer.

CBP said the cattle trailer was being pulled by a Freightliner semitruck. Nine people were found within a concealed space beneath the trailer's floor.

The driver of the Freightliner, a local U.S. citizen, faces smuggling charges and the nine individuals were processed for immigration violations.

