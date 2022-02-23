Border Patrol: Migrant was trying to escape before being shot by agent

In a recent statement, U.S. Customs and Border Protection claim the man killed Saturday night in southern Arizona was trying to flee from law enforcement.

DOUGLAS, Ariz. — Federal officials claim the man fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent Saturday night near Douglas was attempting to avoid apprehension.

In a new statement released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the unidentified man was part of a group of migrants traveling through a mountainous area known as Skeleton Canyon.

CBP said agents riding on horseback came across the group and quickly attempted to apprehend the undocumented migrants.

After detaining three people, CBP noticed a fourth man attempting to escape by running downhill into the canyon. One agent chased after him and shot the man while taking him into custody, CBP said.

An autopsy done by the Pima County Medical Examiner determined the migrant died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The deceased man's identity has not been released.

CBP said it apprehended two more undocumented migrants shortly after the shooting. They were all transported to a Border Patrol station in Douglas.

CBP and the Cochise County Sheriff's Office are continuing to investigate the incident.

