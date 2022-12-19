Brnovich asks US Supreme Court to extend Title 42

The controversial 'Remain in Mexico' policy, currently set to end Wednesday, could stay in place for some time if the emergency stay application passes.

Arizona is now one of several states filing to extend the controversial immigration restriction known as Title 42. That policy is currently set to end Wednesday but could stay in place for some time if the motion passes.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) on Monday joined several other states in filing an emergency stay application, asking the Supreme Court of the United States to keep Title 42 in place.

Last week, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals tossed a similar request, keeping the controversial 'Remain in Mexico' policy on track to end Dec. 21.

Title 42, which is part of a 1944 public health law, was enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing scores of migrants from seeking shelter in the United States. Migrants have been denied rights to seek asylum under U.S. and international law 2.5 million times since March 2020 on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The policy was put in place under former President Donald Trump, and critics have argued that the restrictions were a pretext for restricting migration.

A release from the Attorney General's Office focuses on the number of crossings at the border.

“Getting rid of Title 42 will recklessly and needlessly endanger more Americans and migrants by exacerbating the catastrophe that is occurring at our southern border,” Brnovich said in the release. “Unlawful crossings are estimated to surge from 7,000 per day to as many as 18,000.”

The application called for a stay pending certiorari, meaning that Title 42 would remain in place indefinitely until being further reviewed by courts.

For the time being, Arizona continues to brace for the changes that could be brought by the end of Title 42.

