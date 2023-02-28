Governor Hobbs discusses recent Arizona-Mexico border visit

The governor visited Yuma, San Luis, and Somerton for a tour of the US-Mexico border for the second time in the first 100 days of her administration.

PHOENIX — Twice now, Governor Katie Hobbs has toured the United States-Mexico border to work with regional leaders on the problems facing our state.

The governor visited Yuma, San Luis, and Somerton during the tour, meeting with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, local officials, farmers, and migrant healthcare providers.

Hobbs stressed that her administration was focused on open and constant communication with experts in the field in lieu of what she called photo-ops.

"The border patrol folks asked us to advocate for continued infrastructure and to keep talking to them," Hobbs said. Likewise, Hobbs said that "encouraging meetings" with leaders in Mexico were an important part of rebuilding relationships with Mexican officials that had deteriorated in recent years.

“As I promised in my State of the State Address, I’m reaching out to leaders in border communities, " said Governor Hobbs in a prepared statement. “My administration is listening not only to local law enforcement in impacted communities, but community members, health care providers and our farmers and agricultural industry. The conversations I’ve had have been eye opening and informative and I’m ready to take what I’ve heard and get to work on identifying real solutions, hold the federal government accountable, and create a safe Arizona for all residents.”

Hobbs said that the "Border Strike Force" was not being fully utilized and that she hopes to steer those resources to where they'll be most effective.

