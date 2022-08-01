25 migrants pulled from canal in Yuma

The group was pulled out of the water safely and examined by medical personnel on scene, spokeswoman Tania Pavlak said.

YUMA, Ariz. — Twenty-five migrants were pulled from a canal in Yuma on Saturday after a deputy saw the group struggling to stay afloat after jumping in.

A Yuma County Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol on Levee Road and County 13½ Street around 8 a.m. when he observed a group of people jumping into and swimming in the canal. He said the group of men, women and children was having a hard time staying afloat in the water, according to department spokeswoman Tania Pavlak.

The group was pulled out of the water safely and examined by medical personnel on scene, Pavlak said.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent assisted in the rescue,

No major injuries were reported, Pavlak said.

The group had entered the United States illegally, Pavlak said. Additional Border Patrol agents arrived to process the individuals.

