'Sadness and frustration' Mark Curtis shares his thoughts from the border

It's a "self-inflicted wound" that will take years to heal.

YUMA, Ariz. — I’m standing at the border waiting to go live for 12News at 10 and the mix of feelings is hard to articulate.

More than anything, I feel an overwhelming sense of sadness. Sadness for the hundreds of migrants who have made the long journey to the border. A journey that may or may not have been worth it.

Most of them have been lied to by the smugglers and cartel members who gladly took their money and promised them a “better life” in America.

They were told they would be granted asylum and could begin anew without the threats of violence that had forced them to make this dangerous journey in the first place.

Many were from South America and Mexico.

Many others had come from places like Senegal, Uganda and Mali.

But my sadness was also tempered with frustration. Frustration that this crisis could have been avoided.

It’s not the end of Title 42 that caused this. It’s the lack of attention to a broken border and flawed immigration system that our elected leaders for years have failed to address.

What I see as children cry and parents try to comfort them. It's a border crisis, a humanitarian crisis and a self-inflicted wound that will have repercussions for years.

