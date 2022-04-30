Lake Mead water levels hit lowest point in 51 years

Water levels at Lake Mead have fallen below the reservoir's original water intake valve, in operation since 1971.

PHOENIX — Falling water levels at Lake Mead, the country's largest manmade reservoir are now at an all-time low.

The reservoir's original water intake valve in operation since 1971 is exposed for the first time ever which makes pump stations no longer operational.

“We started taking action about 20 years ago. Southern Nevada would have lost half of its capacity to bring water into our communities to meet water demands,” said Southern Nevada Water Authority spokesperson, Bronson Mack.

Mack says the SNWA built a new intake valve located at the bottom of the lake, which became fully operational this year.

“Because we had the low lake pumping station built and ready to go, we were able to make a seamless transition. That intake is solely to provide water to southern Nevada,” said Mack.

The intake valve impacts residents of southern Nevada including the city of Las Vegas.



