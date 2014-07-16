Interactive map: 5 things impacted by water shortages in Arizona, the West

12 News set out to understand the dire conditions our states face as drought and wildfire continue to rage.

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. — The water at Hoover Dam should be near the top -- but decades of drought has dropped the water level at Lake Mead 158 feet.

The repercussions of a draining water supply are immense -- farms are drying up, a once-thriving marina now sits more than a mile from lake water and Arizona's Department of Water Resources is planning water cuts that could impact municipal water supplies as early as 2024.

12 News, along with sister stations across Western states, set out to understand the dire conditions our states face as drought and wildfire continue to rage.

The story below is part of 12 News' Scorched Earth series. Read the full story here.

>> Watched Scorched Earth on 12 News at 6 p.m. all week. More at 12news.com/ScorchedEarth