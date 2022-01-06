First stage of Drought Management Plan initiated in Phoenix

The city announced on Wednesday that Stage One of the plan which includes a voluntary reduction of water usage by residents.

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix joined Tempe and Mesa Wednesday in launching the first stage of its drought preparedness plan in an effort to conserve more water as drought conditions worsen on the Colorado River.

Stage One of the water alert for the city includes intensive public education to encourage a voluntary reduction in water usage by its residents.

"The City has worked hard to develop a sustainable water supply and has been designated by the State as having a 100-year assured water supply. In addition, Phoenix recycles nearly all its wastewater, delivering it for use in agriculture, energy production, urban irrigation, aquifer recharge, and riparian wetland maintenance," the city's plan states.

Phoenix recommends that residents limit outdoor water usage including not overwatering outdoor landscaping and finding and fixing leaking faucets and toilets.

The city of Mesa recently initiated the first stage of its water shortage plan, which has the goal of reducing water usage by at least 5%.

Tempe claims it has already reduced demand for potable (drinking) water by at least 10% over the last two decades through existing conservation efforts.

Officials said the Colorado River water supplies roughly 40% of the City of Phoenix's water.





Due to the shortage of water on the Colorado River caused by overallocation, prolonged drought, and climate change, the City of Phoenix has declared a Stage 1 Water Alert and activated its Drought Management Plan.



