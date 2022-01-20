Native woman acquitted in protest of border wall construction

Amber Ortega, a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation, has been acquitted on federal charges for protesting the government's wall along the U.S.-Mexco border.

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — A Tohono O’odham woman was found not guilty Wednesday on federal misdemeanor charges stemming from her protest of border wall construction on her tribe’s ancestral land.

The acquittal of Amber Ortega came after a magistrate judge reversed her previous ruling that Ortega couldn’t use the Religious Freedom Restoration Act as her defense.

After Ortega’s lawyer asked the court to reconsider the ruling, the judge ultimately decided the prosecution imposed a substantial burden on her exercise of religion.

Ortega was charged with interfering with an agency function and violating a closure order after she refused to leave a construction site in September 2020 in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, about 150 miles southwest of Tucson.

In a statement released after Ortega's acquittal, Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris Jr. said his community will continue to fight for the protection of sacred lands.

“Construction of the border wall inflicted permanent damage to Quitobaquito Springs and other sacred sites for the O’odham," Norris said. "This desecration should not have happened and can never be allowed to happen again. The Nation will continue to advocate for stronger legal protections of sacred places for the O'odham and all tribes.”

