Tony Hawk skateboards with Navajo Nation president

Hawk's foundation, the 'Skate Park Project' helped fund the building of the skate park in New Mexico.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW MEXICO, USA — Turns out, Tony Hawk isn’t the only one who can crush it at the skate park.

The legendary skateboarder dropped in to be part of the opening festivities for the Diné Skate Garden project in Two Grey Hills, New Mexico, between Window Rock, Arizona and Shiprock, New Mexico.



Hawk's foundation, the "Skate Park Project" helped fund the skate park's building in the Navajo Nation's remote area.

But he wasn't the only one getting the crowd going! President Buu Nygren dropped into a bowl to show off his board skills to his childhood hero.

He even performed an “ollie,” a trick where a skater pops a board in the air with their feet.

It’s safe to say the crowd on hand was impressed with Nygren’s skateboarding skills.

Nygren shared a video of the event on his social media.

President Buu Nygren met his childhood hero, legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk, who was in Two Grey Hill, N.M. to dedicate a new skateboard park on Monday. Thanks to Hawk’s foundation, Skate Park Project, local youth don’t have to travel far to hone their skateboarding skills. pic.twitter.com/HrV7xh4ROG — Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren (@BuuVanNygren) April 11, 2023

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12News

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

Stay connected by downloading the 12News app, available on Google Play and the Apple Store. Catch up on any stories you missed on the show on the 12News Youtube channel. Read content curated for our Spanish-speaking audience on the Español page. Or see us on the 12News Plus app available on Roku or Amazon Fire.

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.