This Navajo version of Monopoly just won a big prize

The Heard Museum awarded its "Best of Show" prize to an artist who made a version of the Monopoly board game that's inspired by places on the Navajo Nation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A Navajo-inspired version of the classic Monopoly board game has won the top artistic prize handed out by Phoenix's Heard Museum.

Raynard Scott was awarded the $25,000 prize last week after winning the "Best of Show" title at the 65th Annual Heard Guild Indian Fair and Market.

Scott, an accomplished silversmith of the kin Yaa’aanii Clan, was one of over 600 artists who participated in the museum's annual art fair.

His hand-constructed board game, called "Dinetah-Poly," was made with turquoise, Mediterranean coral, sterling silver, and other natural materials.

The board game makes references to several locations on the Navajo Nation like Monument Valley and Canyon de Chelly.

“Today’s artists are finding new ways to make important and moving statements about their land and the life of the land,” said Dr. Ann Marshall, the Heard Museum's director of research.

About $110,000 in cash prizes was given, in total, to the artists who won awards during the Indigenous art fair.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.