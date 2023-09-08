'We believe we are doing the right thing': Suspended Arizona group homes speak out against fraud allegations

About 20 providers admit mistakes were made, but not to the level of fraud.

PHOENIX — Some Arizona group homes accused of taking advantage of Native Americans and other vulnerable populations are fighting back against the allegations against them.

As of Wednesday, the Arizona Healthcare Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) reported 245 group homes had been suspended for potential fraud.

About 20 of those suspended providers have formed an organization to discuss the issues they are faced with.

“We came here because we have nothing to hide and we believe we are doing the right thing,” said Moses Mutabazi, one of the suspended providers.

Most of the businesses have been operating for less than a year. The organization they created called Arizona Connection Point was created in May, right after Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, along with state and tribal leaders, claimed hundreds of millions of dollars in Medicaid funding had been scammed from the system.

There are also situations of group homes targeting Indigenous people for money without ever providing the care promised - leading to widespread suspensions and cutting off group homes from AHCCCS funding.

Those who gathered Wednesday are aware of these types of situations and said they are not involved.

“We strongly condemn and distance ourselves from healthcare practices that fall below state-mandated standards,” said Mackey Naijuka, whose clinic was also suspended.

However, their clinics are still under investigation. Many said they've mostly been suspended for double billing patients. While they said they didn't mean to commit fraud, it's a mistake they want to fix.

“We just want to be part of the solution, not the problem,” Victoria Nakayiwa said.

Some, like Mutabazi, even though they longer receive reimbursement payments from AHCCCS, he is not shutting down. All while trying to find new providers for his patients.

“I’m not sending my clients to the street. They are in a house. I’ll make sure they get whatever they need,” Mutabazi said.

While many of these companies have appealed the claims against them, they worry about how long that process will take and how many patients will be left without care.

