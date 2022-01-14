Spirit Mountain: National monument proposed for Nevada site sacred to tribes

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada congresswoman and several elected and tribal officials announced support for national monument designation over a broad area south of Las Vegas they say is biologically diverse and rich with Native American cultural significance.
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, a Democrat from Las Vegas, said Friday she intends to introduce legislation in Congress in the coming days.
The protected area would encompass a rugged and arid landscape generally between the Colorado River and the Mojave National Preserve in California.
It would include Spirit Mountain, a peak known as “Avi Kwa Ame” by the Fort Mojave Tribe and listed in 1999 on the National Register of Historic Places as a place sacred to Indian tribes.
