There are 82 people missing from the Navajo Nation

Some have been missing since the 1970s.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT DEFIANCE, Ariz. — The Navajo Police Department is looking for any leads on the 82 people missing from the Navajo Nation.

Some have been missing since the 1970s.

Police released an updated poster "with hopes that the information will be widely distributed among communities and possibly lead to new information that may help find missing loved ones."

Anyone with possible information on any of the missing persons cases is encouraged to call the Navajo Police Department Tip Line at (928) 686-8563 or email tips to tips.npd@navajo-nsn.gov.

If you need to report a person missing, contact the local NPD district or local law enforcement agency. Be prepared to provide essential information, including a physical description of the individual and a recent photo to submit with your report.

Window Rock District: 928-871-6111/6112

Chinle District: 928-674-2111/2112

Shiprock District: 505-368-1350/1351

Crownpoint District: 505-786-2050/2051

Kayenta District: 928-697-5600

Dilkon District: 928-657-8075

Tuba City District: 928-283-3111/3112

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.